At least 3 injured after Metrobus crashes into DC restaurant

A Metrobus crashed into a restaurant in D.C. early Saturday, according to DC Fire and EMS.
The incident took place just after 7:20 a.m. in the District’s Shaw neighborhood, at the intersection of 7th and Q streets NW.
The bus crashed into the Ambar restaurant after being hit by an SUV, Metro Transit Police said.
Fire officials said the restaurant was unoccupied at the time, and that three women were treated for minor injuries.
Crews on site assessed the building’s structural stability. Around 12:15 p.m., DC Fire and EMS reported that there were no major structural integrity issues and that the vehicle was removed from the building,
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