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At least 3 injured after Metrobus crashes into DC restaurant

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com

April 4, 2026, 9:24 AM

Metrobus crash
Metrobus crashes into the Ambar restaurant in D.C.’s Shaw neighborhood. (Courtesy DC Fire and EMS Department)
Courtesy DC Fire and EMS Department
Metrobus crash
A Metrobus crashes into the Ambar restaurant after being hit by an SUV, according to DC Fire and EMS. (Courtesy DC Fire and EMS Department)
Courtesy DC Fire and EMS Department
Metrobus crash
At least three people were injured Saturday, just after 7:20 a.m. after a Metrobus crashed into the Ambar restaurant in D.C. (Courtesy Metro Transit Police)
Courtesy Metro Transit Police
Bus collides into restaurant
Overhead shot of Metrobus collision into D.C. restaurant. Emergency crews onsite. (Courtesy of Peter Durkin)
Courtesy of Peter Durkin
car involved in bus collision into DC restaurant
SUV damage in the Metrobus collision into Ambar restaurant in D.C. (Courtesy of Peter Durkin)
Courtesy of Peter Durkin
building damage of restaurant involved in bus accident
An image of Ambar restaurant after Metrobus and SUV involved in the collision were removed. (Courtesy of Peter Durkin)
Courtesy of Peter Durkin
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Metrobus crash
Metrobus crash
Metrobus crash
Bus collides into restaurant
car involved in bus collision into DC restaurant
building damage of restaurant involved in bus accident

A Metrobus crashed into a restaurant in D.C. early Saturday, according to DC Fire and EMS.

The incident took place just after 7:20 a.m. in the District’s Shaw neighborhood, at the intersection of 7th and Q streets NW.

The bus crashed into the Ambar restaurant after being hit by an SUV, Metro Transit Police said.

Fire officials said the restaurant was unoccupied at the time, and that three women were treated for minor injuries.

Crews on site assessed the building’s structural stability. Around 12:15 p.m., DC Fire and EMS reported that there were no major structural integrity issues and that the vehicle was removed from the building,

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Matt Small

Matt joined WTOP News at the start of 2020, after contributing to Washington’s top news outlet as an Associated Press journalist for nearly 18 years.

msmall@wtop.com

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