At least 3 injured after Metrobus crashes into DC restaurant

A Metrobus crashed into a restaurant in D.C. early Saturday, according to DC Fire and EMS.

Metrobus crashes into the Ambar restaurant in D.C.’s Shaw neighborhood. (Courtesy DC Fire and EMS Department) Courtesy DC Fire and EMS Department A Metrobus crashes into the Ambar restaurant after being hit by an SUV, according to DC Fire and EMS. (Courtesy DC Fire and EMS Department) Courtesy DC Fire and EMS Department At least three people were injured Saturday, just after 7:20 a.m. after a Metrobus crashed into the Ambar restaurant in D.C. (Courtesy Metro Transit Police) Courtesy Metro Transit Police Overhead shot of Metrobus collision into D.C. restaurant. Emergency crews onsite. (Courtesy of Peter Durkin) Courtesy of Peter Durkin SUV damage in the Metrobus collision into Ambar restaurant in D.C. (Courtesy of Peter Durkin) Courtesy of Peter Durkin An image of Ambar restaurant after Metrobus and SUV involved in the collision were removed. (Courtesy of Peter Durkin) Courtesy of Peter Durkin ( 1 /6) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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A Metrobus crashed into a restaurant in D.C. early Saturday, according to DC Fire and EMS.

The incident took place just after 7:20 a.m. in the District’s Shaw neighborhood, at the intersection of 7th and Q streets NW.

The bus crashed into the Ambar restaurant after being hit by an SUV, Metro Transit Police said.

Fire officials said the restaurant was unoccupied at the time, and that three women were treated for minor injuries.

Crews on site assessed the building’s structural stability. Around 12:15 p.m., DC Fire and EMS reported that there were no major structural integrity issues and that the vehicle was removed from the building,

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