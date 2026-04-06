55-year-old woman dies in Chevy Chase fire trying to save cat

Montgomery County police have named the woman who died after going back inside a burning house for her cat Friday morning in Chevy Chase, Maryland.

About 80 firefighters responded to the scene and extinguished the flames.(Courtesy Pete Piringer) About 80 firefighters responded to the scene and extinguished the flames.(Courtesy Pete Piringer) Police have identified the woman who died after going back inside a burning house for her cat in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Firefighters pulled Karen Elsa Carstens, 55, from the house in Chevy Chase early Friday morning. But she later died of her injuries at a nearby hospital, Montgomery County police said in a news release Monday.

A man who lived in the house and a firefighter suffered injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

A neighbor told WTOP a brother and sister lived in the house, located in the 4700 block of Merivale Road, just off Western Avenue.

There were two cats inside when the fire broke out in the basement around 5:45 a.m., according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Spokesman Pete Piringer.

One cat died and another was found later in the day Friday.

Firefighters were originally told no one was inside the house. Carstens had apparently evacuated with her brother, but went back inside to get her cat.

Piringer said the 55-year-old woman was unconscious when she was found by firefighters.

Police are investigating her death but said no foul play is suspected. Piringer said the fire is believed to be accidental and the house did not have working smoke alarms.

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