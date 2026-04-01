1 dead, 1 injured in Bethesda, Md. house fire

Montgomery County Fire and EMS said a neighbor reported the fire on Charred Oak Drive in Bethesda at around 1:30 a.m. Firefighters found two people inside the home.

Firefighters responded to this house fire in Bethesda, Maryland, on Wednesday, April 15, 2026. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue) Firefighters responded to this house fire in Bethesda, Maryland, on Wednesday, April 15, 2026. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue) A woman is dead after a house fire in Bethesda, Maryland, early Wednesday morning.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said a neighbor reported the fire on Charred Oak Drive near Seven Locks Road at around at around 1:30 a.m.

Spokesman Pete Piringer said when fire crews arrived at the two-story home, they encountered “pretty heavy fire conditions.”

“It was very significant, heavy fire conditions and smoke conditions,” Piringer said. “In fact, neighbors were reporting the fire was already through the roof at that point when firefighters arrived on the scene.”

Two people were inside. Firefighters quickly found and rescued a man, Piringer said, but searched “very aggressively and exhaustively” for 30 minutes before they found a woman on the first floor. She died at the scene.

The man was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

A firefighter was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Piringer said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Here is a map of where the fire took place:

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