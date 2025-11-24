Classes resume at Wootton High School after suspected gas leak

Classes are back in session at Maryland's Thomas S. Wootton High School after students were evacuated moments after the first bell rang Monday due to a gas odor.

The school building was evacuated at about 7:20 a.m. due to a gas odor.

According to Montgomery County Public Schools spokesperson Liliana Lopez, school facilities staff and the gas company found failed gas regulator and a bees nest that was located in a venting pipe for the school’s boiler system.

If the needed part is available, it will be installed later Monday, Lopez said.

Wootton will continue its previously scheduled noon dismissal.

Lopez told WTOP an update “will be provided to the community as soon as more details are available.”

Last week, students from Wootton spoke at a Montgomery County Board of Education meeting, telling board members that evacuation procedures at the school cause bottlenecks, and the odor of gas and mold are “a part of the Wootton experience.”

