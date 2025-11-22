Man fatally shot near Fenton Street in downtown Silver Spring

A 22-year-old man has died following a shooting near downtown Silver Spring on Friday afternoon, according to Montgomery County police spokesperson Shiera Goff.

A 22-year-old man has died following a shooting near downtown Silver Spring on Friday afternoon, according to Montgomery County police spokesperson Shiera Goff.

On Friday night, police said in a statement that a 20-year-old male suspect had been arrested around 6 p.m. in Prince George’s County. Neither the 22-year-old victim nor the suspect were identified by police. Police also did not say what charges the suspect may be facing.

According to Goff, the shooting occurred just after 2 p.m. when the 22-year-old got into an argument with the suspect, which led to a “physical altercation.” During the fight, the suspect shot the man in the chest and then drove away, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Fenton Street and Richmond Avenue for a reported shooting, according to a social media post by police. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) crews were also dispatched, according to MCFRS radio transmissions.

Read more at Bethesdamagazine.com.