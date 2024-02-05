Montgomery County Board of Education to vote on new interim superintendent

The Montgomery County Board of Education is planning to vote to appoint Monique Felder as interim superintendent during their meeting starting at 11 a.m.

Monique Felder, Ph.D.(Courtesy Montgomery County Public Schools) Monique Felder, Ph.D.(Courtesy Montgomery County Public Schools) A new interim superintendent of schools for Montgomery County is expected to be named Tuesday.

The Montgomery County Board of Education is planning to vote to appoint Monique Felder as interim superintendent during the board’s meeting starting at 11 a.m.

Montgomery County Public Schools and former Superintendent Monifa McKnight parted ways last week after a closed-door meeting of the Board of Education.

Felder has more than 32 years of experience in public education, working as an executive director for Prince George’s County Public Schools and also as a teacher for Montgomery County as well as the Director of Accelerated and Enriched Instruction and Director of the Interventions Network for MCPS, according to a news release.

Most recently, she served as the Chief Academic Officer for Metro Nashville Public Schools in Tennessee.

“Felder has a long and successful career in public education and is already familiar with MCPS,” said Karla Silvestre, President of the Montgomery County Board of Education. “We are confident that her background in district leadership, instruction and administration makes her the right person to carry us through this transition and begin the work to rebuild trust among staff and the community, while we identify the next permanent superintendent.”

She has a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Elementary Education from York College, a Master’s Degree from Johns Hopkins University and a Ph.D. in Educational Leadership and Policy Studies from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.

In a news release, the Board of Education said that in the “vein of transparency,” they have looked into an investigation involving Felder in the financial disclosure of an honorarium she received from an educational consulting company about five years ago.

“The Board has reviewed the findings and is confident that the findings were unsubstantiated as the report concluded,” the news release said.

The leadership change comes after criticism of the school system’s handling of allegations of bullying and sexual harassment.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.