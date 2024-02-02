Monifa McKnight, Montgomery Co. Public Schools part ways

Montgomery County Public Schools and Superintendent Monifa McKnight have parted ways.

Montgomery County Public Schools Superintendent Monifa McKnight said in a statement members of the school board have asked her to "step away" from the job, but she said she's fighting to stay in the role.(WTOP/Kate Ryan) Montgomery County Public Schools Superintendent Monifa McKnight said in a statement members of the school board have asked her to "step away" from the job, but she said she's fighting to stay in the role.(WTOP/Kate Ryan) Montgomery County Public Schools and Superintendent Monifa McKnight have parted ways.

The Board of Education held a closed-door meeting Friday afternoon.

Last week, McKnight said in a statement that Board of Education members indicated they wanted her to “step away” from her job as superintendent. She said there wasn’t any justification for the request.

In a statement, MCPS said the board and McKnight had “mutually agreed to separate” effective Friday.

“The Board is grateful to Dr. McKnight for her many years of service to MCPS and public education. We wish her well in her next chapter. The Board will work together with staff to ensure a smooth transition,” the board said.

In her own statement after the news broke, McKnight said that “things change” in life.

“And I have lived long enough to understand that. But I am aware of ‘My Why,’ and that must be focused on the students and those who serve them. I have felt over the past several months, there has been a distraction. When the focus is no longer on whom I have agreed to serve, I must control my own fate. I have also maintained that it is critical that my reputation remains grounded in facts and truth. Effective today, after careful reflection, prayer, and willingness to demand fairness, I have reached a mutually agreed separation with the Board of Education.”

Brian Hull, chief operating officer, has been named acting superintendent.

The action comes after the school system’s handling of allegations of bullying and sexual harassment were criticized in two reports from the county’s Office of the Inspector General. The most recent report found that the school system had numerous deficiencies in how it handled complaints about employee misconduct, and that the school system had been made aware of the problems, but “failed to implement appropriate corrective actions.”

The IG’s reports were triggered after allegations that a former middle school principal had sexually harassed and bullied staff were made public in a Washington Post story in August. That principal, Joel Beidleman, had been placed on administrative leave during the investigations.

The school district said that Beidleman was no longer employed by the system as of Jan. 24.

In response to the school board asking her to “step away,” McKnight said she would “defend my reputation” and that she would “demand” that any considerations regarding her role as schools chief through a “fair, legitimate, and legal process.”

Meanwhile, on Thursday night, the Montgomery County NAACP issued a letter to the Board of Education to voice support for McKnight. In its letter, the NAACP called on the school board to “honor their contractual commitments and demonstrate steadfast backing for Superintendent McKnight.”

WTOP’s Will Vitka contributed to this report.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.