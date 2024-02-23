Live Radio
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Driver who struck, killed…

Driver who struck, killed Montgomery Co. couple on their way to vote sentenced to 8 years

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

February 23, 2024, 9:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The driver who fatally ran into a Montgomery County, Maryland, couple who were on their way to vote on Election Day in November of 2022 has been sentenced to eight years behind bars.

Davinder Singh, of Gaithersburg, was found guilty in July of 2023 of homicide by motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, driving while under the influence of alcohol and other related charges.

The crash happened on Nov. 8, 2022, at 7:20 a.m., shortly after polls opened in Montgomery County. Miguel Antonio Ortiz, 65, and his 70-year-old wife Ana Margarita Ortiz were holding hands, crossing the street to go vote at an elementary school polling location near their home when they were struck and killed.

“The loss of Miguel and Ana Ortiz left a devastating void for their four adult children and multiple grandchildren. We express our deepest condolences to the grieving family. This case centers around public safety and we thank the judge for imposing a lengthy sentence,” State’s Attorney John McCarthy said.

Following 2023’s guilty verdict, McCarthy said Singh has a history of driving under the influence, and said his office would ask for the maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and $14,000 in fines.

Ultimately, Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge Bibi Berry sentenced Singh to 10 years, with all but eight suspended, five years of supervised probation and $2,000 in fines.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Thomas Robertson

Thomas Robertson is an Associate Producer and Web Writer/Editor at WTOP. After graduating in 2019 from James Madison University, Thomas moved away from Virginia for the first time in his life to cover the local government beat for a small daily newspaper in Zanesville, Ohio.

trobertson@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up