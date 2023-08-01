Md. man found guilty in Election Day crash that killed married couple

Davinder Singh, 47, of Gaithersburg was charged with vehicular manslaughter while under the influence and other related charges.

A Maryland man has been found guilty in a crash that killed a couple who were on their way to vote last year.

Davinder Singh, 47, of Gaithersburg was found guilty in the death of Miguel Antonio Ortiz, 65, and Ana Margarita Ortiz, 70.

The husband and wife were crossing the street on Nov. 8, 2022, to vote at the polling site at Fields Road Elementary School, when they were struck by Singh.

“The defendant in this matter has a history of driving while under the influence and the family of these two beloved grandparents has suffered immeasurable loss,” Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy said.

McCarthy said his office will ask the judge to impose the maximum penalty at the sentencing hearing on Oct. 20 — that’s up to 10 years prison and $14,000 in fines.

