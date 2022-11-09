A Gaithersburg couple was hit and killed on Election Day as they walked to their polling site at a local elementary school.

At around 7:20 a.m., just after polls opened in Montgomery County, 70-year-old Ana Margarita Ortiz and her husband, 65-year-old Miguel Antonio Ortiz, were crossing School Drive at a crosswalk on their way to the polling site at Fields Road Elementary School. A Prius driving toward Muddy Branch Road then hit the couple.

The Ortizes were taken to a nearby hospital, where both later died.

Their son told WTOP’s news partners at NBC4 that his parents had lived in the neighborhood for over 30 years.

They were also on their way to cast their midterm ballot that morning.

The driver of the 2007 Prius stayed on the scene, and reconstruction crews are still investigating the crash.