Local Md. election unofficial results: Rockville, Laurel selects new mayor, Greenbelt approves votes for noncitizens

Voters in parts of Maryland casted their ballots on several issues, including allowing noncitizens and young residents to vote in local elections.
Here are some of the unofficial results in Maryland races WTOP has been monitoring. Leading candidates and results are in bold.
Rockville
Voters in the City of Rockville decided on whether to allow noncitizens and residents as young as 16 to vote in local elections, among other referendums.
In the unofficial results, on the question, “should Rockville allow 16-17-year-olds to vote in city elections,” the answer “No” received 69.39% of votes, while “Yes” received 28.6% of votes.
On the question, “should Rockville allow residents who are not U.S. citizens to vote in city elections,” the answer “No” received 63.96% of votes, while “Yes” received 33.78% of votes.
On the question, “should Rockville limit the Mayor and City Council members to three consecutive terms,” the answer “Yes” received 74.03% of votes, while “No” received 22.31% of votes.
On the question, “should some or all of the six council members be elected by representative districts,” the answer “No” received 51.32% of votes, while “Yes” received 40.72% of votes.
The results from the referendum questions won’t automatically change city law as they head to Rockville City Council to address in the future.
Rockville residents were also asked to picked either city council member Mark Pierzchala or council member Monique Ashton as their next mayor. There were also a dozen candidates running for one of six spots on the city council.
Mayor
Vote for one
- Monique Ashton | 58.71%
- Mark Pierzchala | 40.88%
City Council
Vote for six
|Danniel Belay | 3.23%
Kate Fulton | 14.47%
Richard Gottfried | 6.63%
Harold Hodges | 1.04%
Barry Jackson | 9.66%
Ricky Mui | 5.16%
|David Myles | 9.98%
Anita Neal Powell | 6.18%
Paul Scott | 8.25%
Izola Shaw | 12.27%
Marissa Valeri | 9.64%
Adam Van Grack | 13.05%
Gaithersburg
Voters in the City of Gaithersburg chose three council candidates.
City Council
Vote for three
|Neil Harris | 24.57%
Yamil Hernández | 18.55%
Daniel Lukomsky | 7.50%
|Shanika Whitehurst | 17.56%
Omodamola Williams | 6.98%
Robert T. Wu | 24.84%
Bowie
Voters in the City of Bowie chose a mayor and two council members.
Mayor
Vote for one
- Tim Adams | 71.79%
- Troy S. Stewart | 26.18%
At-Large Council
Vote for two
- Dennis Brady | 30.88%
- Jarryd Hawkins | 17.14%
- Wanda Rogers | 34.37%
- Preston W. Thomas, III | 17.46%
District Council
Vote one for each district
|District 1
Jenmaire Dewberry | 27.57%
Michael Estève | 72.43%
|District 2
Lisa Martin | 15.18%
Monica Roebuck | 25.57%
Dufour Woolfley | 59.19%
|District 3
Babatunde Alegbeleye | 13.60%
Iyamide House | 38.63%
Clinton Truesdale | 47.59%
|District 4
Robert W. Day Sr. | 38.49%
Craig M. Muckle | 10.60%
Roxy Ndebumadu | 50.69%
Greenbelt
Voters in the City of Greenbelt decided whether or not non-U.S. citizens who live in Greenbelt should have the ability to vote in city elections.
In that referendum, “Yes” received 66.58%, while “No” received 33.42%.
Greenbelt residents chose up to seven candidates their city council.
City Council
Vote for up to seven
|Ric Gordon | 12%
Matthew Inzeo | 7.55%
Jennifer Pompi | 11.71%
Rodney Roberts | 9.32%
Moses Sekatawa | 3.57%
|James Whipple | 4.53%
William Orleans | 2.48%
Emmett Jordan | 14.08%
Kristen Weaver | 12.13%
Danielle McKinney | 11.01%
Silke Pope | 11.22%
Laurel
Voters in the City of Laurel elected a new mayor from one of five candidates.
Mayor
Vote for one
- Seeta Deonauth | 46 votes
- Martin Mitchell | 757 votes
- Brencis D. Smith | 197 votes
- Keith R. Sydnor | 1194 votes
- Sophady Uong | 155 votes
Voters also casted ballots for five city council seats.
Council Member At-Large
Vote for one
- Christine M. Johnson | 1023 votes
- Enrico A. McCleary, II | 375 votes
- Adrian G. Simmons | 827 votes
Council Ward 1
Vote for two
- Carl W. DeWalt | 469 votes
- James Kole | 586 votes
- Connie Lucas | 170 votes
- Stephen J. Wallace | 405 votes
Council Ward 2
Vote for two
- Kyla Clark | 644 votes
- Melvin E. Lindsley | 498 votes
- Thomas E Matthews, Jr. | 329 votes
- Jeffrey W. Mills | 543 votes
Upper Marlboro
Voters in the City of Upper Marlboro chose five of the eight candidates for the city’s Board of Commissioners.
Board of Commissioners
Vote for five
|Derrick Brooks | 12.66%
Patti Callicott | 9.56%
Charles Colbert | 13.64%
Sarah Franklin | 14.06%
|Thomas Hanchett | 9.28%
Joe Hourcle | 5.2%
Karen Lott | 12.38%
Linda Pennoyer | 10.69%
Alma Prevatte | 11.95%