Lung cancer study enrolling participants to research inherited risk

As a growing number of never-smokers are being diagnosed with lung cancer, new research aims to better understand the genetic risk, or predisposition, for developing lung cancer -- and study participants are being enrolled.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. New lung cancer research probes inherited risk

As a growing number of never-smokers are being diagnosed with lung cancer, new research aims to better understand the genetic risk, or predisposition, for developing lung cancer — and study participants are being enrolled.

“We know there is often a genetic predisposition, and an inherited mutation that can flow” from one family member to another, said Laurie Ambrose, president and CEO of GO2 For Lung Cancer, which is taking the next step, along with the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and the Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute.

The new study aims to build on research that began in 2010, and was published last year in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.

“That looked at just one mutation, the EGFR mutation, and whether or not family members with this particular mutation could inherit that risk,” Ambrose said. “Our research proved it can.”

The upcoming research will include additional markers for genetic risk and significantly more people — it will expand on “those other potential mutations that could lead to inherited risk,” Ambrose said.

The INHERIT (Investigating Hereditary Risk in Thoracic Cancer) study is designed to track participants over an approximately five-year window to improve predictions for lung cancer risk for those with certain genetics and a family history of lung cancer.

“The test is very simple,” Ambrose said. “We do a blood draw. As part of the research, you’d then be monitored. You’d have a CT scan at an appropriate time frame, to see as a baseline, if there’s any tumor development.”

Then, participants will be monitored.

“If there was an early presentation of a suspicious nodule or tumor, we would be on top of it, and manage it accordingly,” Ambrose said.

Learning more about inherited risk offers benefits to family members diagnosed with lung cancer, in addition to researchers, Ambrose said. “If you’ve had a family predisposition to this and you’ve been diagnosed, then perhaps your child could have a blood test, to see if in fact they may carry a similar mutation.”

Even people who prefer to not be advised about potential future problems can help in this research, Ambrose said. “It’s really an individual decision, as to whether or not you want to learn about potential issues, early, but it certainly is an opportunity to bring life-saving benefits forward.”

The INHERIT study is open to anyone with lung cancer who also has a strong family history of lung cancer or certain genetics that my be associated with lung cancer risk. Those who do not have lung cancer but have an extended family history of lung cancer could have a genetic predisposition.

Potential participants can fill out a brief online survey to determine their eligibility.

Despite being the leading cause of cancer death in the U.S., Ambrose says lung cancer research has perpetually lagged behind research for other types of cancer.

Learning about increased risk, and encouraging early screening can help discover lung cancer early, when it is still curable.

“We want to uncover for lung cancer what has been done for breast, prostate, colon, and ovarian cancers,” Ambrose said. “It’s time.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.