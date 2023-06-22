Live Radio
Lanes reopened on Outer Loop of Capital Beltway in Md. after multivehicle crash

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

June 22, 2023, 5:30 AM

A jackknifed truck blocked lanes on the Beltway. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service)

Fuel spilled across all lanes on a section of the Outer Loop of the Capital Beltway in Bethesda, Maryland, Wednesday after a multi-vehicle crash that blocked lanes as the evening rush hour started to wind down.

The crash involved four vehicles, including two tractor-trailers carrying nonhazardous cargo which remained intact, at around 7 p.m., Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer said.

One jackknifed tractor-trailer blocked all lanes of the Outer Loop near the Bradley Boulevard overpass, and drivers were warned of significant delays and to seek other routes.

Fuel spilled across all lanes, and hazmat crews helped with the cleanup. No injuries were reported.

Some drivers were stuck for more than two hours between the diversion at Interstate 270 and the crash site on the curve above the I-270 Spur. Additional crashes occurred later Wednesday evening between Georgia and Connecticut avenues.

All lanes reopened just before 11:30 p.m.

The incident occurred at a location on the Beltway known for a high rate of truck crashes. The number of truck crashes has declined in recent years since the Maryland Department of Transportation adjusted the texture of the pavement to increase friction.

WTOP’s Dave Dildine contributed to this report.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

