12 displaced after charging e-scooter leads to Montgomery Co. townhouse fire

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com

April 13, 2023, 2:57 PM

Firefighters responded to a townhouse fire on Derwood's Hiawatha Lane. (Courtesy MCFRS)
Courtesy MCFRS
A dozen residents are displaced following a Thursday morning fire in Derwood, Maryland.

Fire crews responded to a call for a townhome fire on Hiawatha Lane around 8 a.m. Thursday, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer.

Piringer said the cause of the fire was a charging e-scooter that “ignited combustibles nearby” in the building’s basement. Those flames spread to an adjacent townhouse, displacing residents of both homes.

No injuries were reported. Total damage is estimated to be about $650,000.

Piringer said people inside the home were alerted by a smoke alarm. Five children, all from the same address, are among the 12 displaced.

Matt Small

Matt joined WTOP News at the start of 2020, after contributing to Washington’s top news outlet as an Associated Press journalist for nearly 18 years.

