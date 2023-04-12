12 displaced after charging e-scooter leads to Montgomery Co. townhouse fire

A charging e-scooter leads to a Thursday morning townhouse fire in Montgomery County, Maryland.

A dozen residents are displaced following a Thursday morning fire in Derwood, Maryland.

Fire crews responded to a call for a townhome fire on Hiawatha Lane around 8 a.m. Thursday, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer.

Piringer said the cause of the fire was a charging e-scooter that “ignited combustibles nearby” in the building’s basement. Those flames spread to an adjacent townhouse, displacing residents of both homes.

Update – Hiawatha La, Derwood, Origin/Cause, ‘charging’ e-scooter in basement ignited combustibles nearby; occupants alerted by smoke alarm; Total Damage, ~$650K; Displaced, total 12, incl 2 adults/5 kids (TH of origin) & TH next door 5 adults; no injuries; ~65 FFs responded https://t.co/5tLtL4LLme pic.twitter.com/dJKhlciD8P — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) April 13, 2023

No injuries were reported. Total damage is estimated to be about $650,000.

Piringer said people inside the home were alerted by a smoke alarm. Five children, all from the same address, are among the 12 displaced.