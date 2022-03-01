CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC dials back masking | Md. Athletics lifts indoor mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | Latest COVID-19 cases
Police investigating Germantown shooting as murder-suicide

Anna Gawel | agawel@wtop.com

March 1, 2022, 4:58 PM

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, are investigating the deaths of two people in Germantown on Monday as a murder-suicide.

Richard Maurice Harris, 51, is suspected of killing Michelle Carter, 50, police said on Tuesday.

At around 9 a.m. Monday, officers were called to the 18900 block of Highstream Drive for a report of a shooting. They found Carter and Harris lying in the parking lot of a townhome community. Both had gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene. A handgun was found nearby.

Montgomery County police detectives said Carter and Harris had previously been in a relationship.

