Police investigating Germantown shooting as murder-suicide

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, are investigating the deaths of two people in Germantown on Monday as a murder-suicide.

Richard Maurice Harris, 51, is suspected of killing Michelle Carter, 50, police said on Tuesday.

At around 9 a.m. Monday, officers were called to the 18900 block of Highstream Drive for a report of a shooting. They found Carter and Harris lying in the parking lot of a townhome community. Both had gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene. A handgun was found nearby.

Montgomery County police detectives said Carter and Harris had previously been in a relationship.