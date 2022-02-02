2 dead in Germantown shooting

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, are investigating the deaths of two people in Germantown on Monday morning.

Around 9 a.m., officers were called to the 18900 block of Highstream Drive, close to Ronald McNair Elementary School, for the report of shots fired.

Police said they found a male and female in a parking lot. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not provide the people’s ages.

The investigation is ongoing and police said more information will be provided once it becomes available.

Here is a map of where the incident happened: