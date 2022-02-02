CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID trucker protest to arrive by Biden SOTU | 46% of free COVID-19 tests unclaimed | VDH will send booster alerts | COVID rental aid went to low-income residents | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » 2 dead in Germantown shooting

2 dead in Germantown shooting

Anna Gawel | agawel@wtop.com

February 28, 2022, 12:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, are investigating the deaths of two people in Germantown on Monday morning.

Around 9 a.m., officers were called to the 18900 block of Highstream Drive, close to Ronald McNair Elementary School, for the report of shots fired.

Police said they found a male and female in a parking lot. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not provide the people’s ages.

The investigation is ongoing and police said more information will be provided once it becomes available.

Here is a map of where the incident happened:

Anna Gawel

Anna Gawel joined WTOP in 2020 and works in both the radio and digital departments. Anna Gawel has spent much of her career as the managing editor of The Washington Diplomat, which has been the flagship publication of D.C.’s diplomatic community for over 25 years.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

GSA outlines plan to spend $3.4B on infrastructure upgrades along US borders

Here's what you did not know about contract award protests

Federal employee union presses DHS to follow through on expanding collective bargaining for TSOs

Zero trust will be 'incomplete experiment' without prompt follow-up, report says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up