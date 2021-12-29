CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Staffing changes due to COVID-19 in Montgomery Co. fire | Va. adds new deaths from 2020 | Where to get a COVID test this week | Latest DC area COVID data
Silver Spring gas station fire investigated as arson

Andrew Alsbrooks | aalsbrooks@wtop.com

December 29, 2021, 8:44 AM

A vehicle fire at a gas station in downtown Silver Spring, Maryland, is now being investigated as an arson.

The fire broke out around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at a Sunoco on Colesville Road, according to Montgomery County Fire and EMS.

The fire department said before crews arrived, an employee removed the fuel pump to stop gasoline from entering the car.

No one was hurt but two vehicles, two fuel pumps and parts of the canopy were destroyed — causing $100,000 worth of damage.

Police are urging anyone who has information to call the Montgomery County Arson tip line at 240-777-2263.

