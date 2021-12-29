Silver Spring gas station fire investigated as arson

A vehicle fire at a gas station in downtown Silver Spring is now being ruled as an arson.

A vehicle fire at a gas station in downtown Silver Spring, Maryland, is now being investigated as an arson.

The fire broke out around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at a Sunoco on Colesville Road, according to Montgomery County Fire and EMS.

The fire department said before crews arrived, an employee removed the fuel pump to stop gasoline from entering the car.

ICYMI ~720a 12/28 Sunoco Gas Station located at Colesville Rd. and East West Highway in downtown Silver Spring, vehicle fire at gas pump, no injuries reported, fire is out. NOTE: 830a traffic lanes re-opened in intersection East West Hwy & Colesville Rd https://t.co/hbv6xYin6n pic.twitter.com/M29U84ZW28 — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) December 28, 2021

No one was hurt but two vehicles, two fuel pumps and parts of the canopy were destroyed — causing $100,000 worth of damage.

Police are urging anyone who has information to call the Montgomery County Arson tip line at 240-777-2263.