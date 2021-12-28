Vehicle catches fire at gas station in Montgomery Co.

A vehicle caught fire at a gas station in downtown Silver Spring, Maryland, on Tuesday morning.

Montgomery County Fire and EMS said they are investigating the fire that started in a Sunoco on Colesville Road and East-West Highway.

ICYMI ~720a 12/28 Sunoco Gas Station located at Colesville Rd. and East West Highway in downtown Silver Spring, vehicle fire at gas pump, no injuries reported, fire is out. NOTE: 830a traffic lanes re-opened in intersection East West Hwy & Colesville Rd https://t.co/hbv6xYin6n pic.twitter.com/M29U84ZW28 — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) December 28, 2021

Officials said the vehicle was at the gas pump while it ignited, and the attendant shut the pump off before crews arrived.

No one was hurt, and the fire has since been put out.

