Vehicle catches fire at gas station in Montgomery Co.

Andrew Alsbrooks | aalsbrooks@wtop.com

December 28, 2021, 10:21 AM

A vehicle caught fire at a gas station in downtown Silver Spring, Maryland, on Tuesday morning.

Montgomery County Fire and EMS said they are investigating the fire that started in a Sunoco on Colesville Road and East-West Highway.

Officials said the vehicle was at the gas pump while it ignited, and the attendant shut the pump off before crews arrived.

No one was hurt, and the fire has since been put out.

Below is a map of where the fire took place:

Andrew Alsbrooks

Andrew Alsbrooks is an Associate Producer at WTOP. Prior to joining WTOP, Andrew worked for NBC Washington and he currently works at NBC Sports Washington from time to time. Finding the “why” in every story is what drives him to put his best foot forward on any topic that faces him.

