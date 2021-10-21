Coronavirus News: US shares 200M COVID-19 shots | Montgomery Co. preps for kids vaccine approval | FDA OKs mixing vaccines | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
When will Montgomery Co.’s indoor mask mandate end?

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

October 21, 2021, 7:29 AM

Soon you may not have to wear a mask in indoor public settings in Montgomery County, Maryland, because the daily coronavirus case count is dropping.

In Montgomery County, the indoor mask mandate automatically ends when there have been seven days in a row with the county in moderate transmission.

Moderate transmission is defined by the Centers for Disease Control as when there are 10 to 49 new coronavirus cases per day per 100,000 people over a seven-day period.

Montgomery County is just slightly over 56 cases, according to the CDC county case rate tracker.

The Montgomery County Council voted to reinstate a mask mandate in August requiring people in the county to wear face coverings in indoor public spaces, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The case rate in Prince George’s County remains higher at 74, according to the CDC county case rate tracker.

Prince George’s County’s indoor mask mandate was expanded earlier this month to include those ages 2 and up. The county’s mask mandate previously covered people down to age 5.

Overall, Maryland’s community transmission rate for COVID-19 is considered high by the CDC.

D.C.’s case rate is slightly over 91 cases per 100,000. The new indoor mask mandate in D.C. went into effect at the end of July.

All counties in Northern Virginia have similar transmission numbers to D.C.

Uptick in deaths

While the number of new coronavirus cases is dropping across the D.C. metro region, there has been a slight uptick in the number of people dying from coronavirus.

Virginia is now reporting about 45 deaths per day, up from about 30 per day last month.

But there are 600 fewer people in the state hospitalized with COVID-19, as compared to mid-September.

Over the past month, cases in Virginia are down nearly 50%. Cases in D.C. are down about 75% and they’re about 25% lower in Maryland.

Hospitalizations and deaths from COVID in Maryland remain unchanged from last month and they remain very low in the District.

More Coronavirus news

WTOP's Teddy Gelman contributed to this story.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

