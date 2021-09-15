Coronavirus News: Case surge wipes out months of progress | Should parents pull kids out of school? | Broccoli City festival canceled again | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » 'Slightly mixed feeling': Montgomery…

‘Slightly mixed feeling’: Montgomery Co. exec concerned about negative impacts of firm vaccine mandate

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

September 15, 2021, 3:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

While several area leaders have voiced their support for a county vaccine mandate with no option of weekly testing instead, Montgomery County, Maryland’s executive said he is wary of the potential consequences.

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said he would like to implement a stricter vaccine mandate for county employees, but added his chief concern would be losing members of emergency service fields — such as police officers and firefighters — to resignations over a vaccine requirement.

“So I’ve a slightly mixed feeling about this … I do believe everybody should get vaccinated. I don’t think there’s any question that everybody should get vaccinated … [however] if the result is that a large number of people in the fire department and the police department and corrections decide they’re not going to get vaccinated, and the county loses these people, the consequences to public health, or public safety can be severe,” Elrich said.

Currently, Montgomery County employees must submit their vaccination status by Sept. 18. If they are not vaccinated, they will be required to receive a weekly COVID-19 test. Around 60% of employees have submitted their status so far, and around 95% of those who have submitted are vaccinated.

On Tuesday, At-Large Council member Hans Riemer advocated for a heavier burden being placed on unvaccinated employees, saying weekly testing did not provide the necessary incentive to convince people to get vaccinated.

Council member Will Jawando pushed for stronger mandate without the option to get tested in lieu of vaccination.

Elrich said Wednesday that he liked the idea of a stricter mandate, but worried about the ramifications.

“I’d like to do it, but I don’t want to do something that produces an actual worse outcome than the problem we’re trying to fix,” he said.

County continues work on vaccine passport policy

County Executive Elrich said Montgomery County remains committed to finding a way to roll out a vaccine passport for businesses, but that the specifics of how the policy would be implemented were still in development.

“This is in draft, we’re still dealing with some other related issues such as the state,” Elrich said. “So we are trying to make sure that if we put it in front of them, they are actually able to implement it — I don’t want to put forward a policy and then discover we’re not gonna be able to get the information we need.”

Elrich said he felt the passport was necessary despite the county’s high vaccination rate because many businesses attract customers from other areas.

“We have very fluid borders. For one thing, a lot of our county residents work outside of Montgomery County, a lot of people from outside Montgomery County work in Montgomery County — they come to the shops, the restaurants, movie theaters, all the things we do here are attractive beyond the borders of Montgomery County,” he said.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Vaccine boosters rolling out in Montgomery County

Dr. James Bridgers Jr. — the county’s acting health officer following the departure of Dr. Travis Gayles — said the county is currently underway in getting immunocompromised individuals vaccinated.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan enacted an order allowing those who believe they have compromised immune systems to get access to a booster shot.

Bridgers said Montgomery County has been working to get individuals their boosters, but requested that residents talk to their primary care provider before getting a booster.

So far, 439 residents who reported being immunocompromised have been received a booster shot in the county.

Zeke Hartner

Zeke Hartner is a digital writer/editor who has been with WTOP since 2017. He is a graduate of North Carolina State University’s Political Science program and an avid news junkie.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Vendor on USPS vehicle contract shortlist ends bid protest over award

Why Biden's internal federal workforce and external equity initiatives go hand in hand

Biden administration sets November deadline for federal employee vaccine mandate

Army says soldiers must be vaccinated by Dec. 15 or face consequences

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up