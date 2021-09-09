Montgomery Co. schools to require winter, spring athletes to be vaccinated

Student-athletes attending public schools in Montgomery County, Maryland, will have to be vaccinated before being eligible to play, Interim Superintendent Monifa McKnight said.

The policy change was announced at a Montgomery County Public Schools Board of Education meeting on Thursday.

WTOP’s Kate Ryan live-tweeted the board meeting as it was ongoing:

Both Loudoun and Fairfax county public schools have implemented similar policies in recent weeks.

Montgomery County schools have fallen under fire recently as around 1,000 students and staff in the school system have been forced to quarantine over potential exposures to COVID-19, and several parents at the board meeting expressed their anger at the system’s policy.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.