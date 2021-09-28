Montgomery Co. executive, council at odds over possible vaccine mandate for county workers

County Executive Marc Elrich and the council in Montgomery County, Maryland, are butting heads over proposed legislation that would make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for all county workers.

Elrich slammed the bill Tuesday as the “wrong approach.”

The legislation that has been introduced — whose lead sponsors are council members Hans Riemer and Will Jawando — would require vaccinations for all county workers, without an option to submit weekly test results instead.

Elrich said the council previously supported his efforts to create a mandatory testing requirement, calling it “a constructive and collaborative approach embraced by our unions.” The statement added, “Unfortunately, several County Council members now want to rip up this plan and upend the collaborative approach we have developed with our employees.”

The county executive called the new bill “brinkmanship legislation,” and said “it will lead to staffing shortages, diminished public safety, additional financial costs to our taxpayers, and time-consuming legal entanglements — all outcomes I have successfully worked with our employees to avoid since the beginning of the pandemic.”

In an interview with WTOP, Elrich said the council didn’t speak with him or the unions.

He said that emergency personnel and police are “rarely interacting in a closed space with large numbers of people.”

Beyond that, he said he’s worried about county workers walking off the job.

“It’d be different if there was a law … at the federal level that said everybody has to have a vaccine. Then this gets relatively simple, because it becomes something that applies to everyone,” Elrich said.

But he said the council bill wouldn’t apply to everyone, and workers might quit.

“What does that create? In terms of a public health issue? I don’t have backup substitute firefighters, don’t have backup substitute corrections officers,” Elrich said.

“I have to manage all these other aspects of public safety. And unfortunately, they’re colliding right now.”

Riemer told WTOP the council is “doing this in the open.”

The council member said the current policy to allow weekly testing “is really no policy at all.”

He added getting a weekly test isn’t hard, and said, “It’s not going to compel you to get vaccinated. And … that’s the problem.”

“We have, unfortunately, a share of our workforce that is trying to make some kind of statement and refuse to get vaccinated. And they’re putting their fellow employees at risk, and they’re putting the public at risk, and we need them, as a condition of employment, to go ahead and get vaccinated. That’s the right thing to do,” Riemer said.

A public hearing on the mandate is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 19.

Nearly 80% of Montgomery County employees have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Montgomery County Council, serving as the board of health, is still evaluating whether to mandate vaccines for students.

WTOP’s Kate Ryan contributed to this report.

