Man charged with 1st degree murder in Silver Spring shooting

A man has been arrested for his role in the Friday murder in Silver Spring, Maryland, according to police.

Montgomery County police charged Gary Wayne Savage, 58, with first-degree murder for the Sept. 3 killing of a Germantown man at Baileys Court.

Police said that the incident took place around 4:30 p.m. on Friday after they received a report of a shooting.

Savage was naked when officers arrived, per police, and he was taken into custody without incident.

Police found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a department release. After attempting to provide first aid, police pronounced him dead on the scene. They also said a firearm was recovered in the area.

Savage is being held without bond.

Below is the area where the shooting took place: