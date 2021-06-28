Coronavirus News: 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Arlington Public Library update | Crowds set pandemic record on Metro | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Montgomery Co.'s mass vaccination…

Montgomery Co.’s mass vaccination site is closing, but other options remain

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com
Kate Ryan | kryan@wtop.com

June 28, 2021, 8:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Montgomery County, Maryland, is in the process of shutting down its COVID-19 mass vaccination site at Montgomery College in Germantown, but an alternate will still be available nearby.

The vaccination program that was housed at the Montgomery College site will be shifted to the Upcounty Regional Service Center at the Germantown Commons shopping center on Middlebrook Road.

Earl Stoddard, the director of the county’s office of emergency management and homeland security, said the Montgomery County site will shut down Wednesday.

Last week, the county said those who have received one dose from the Montgomery County College site will have their follow-up shot at the Upcounty Regional Services Center, which begins operations on July 6. That site will offer both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

And more broadly, the county’s health officer, Dr. Travis Gayles, said last week that the community will “use data to identify ZIP codes and locations where we have seen lower uptake and we will double down on our efforts … to get that number even higher.”

At a briefing Monday, Stoddard said the county’s vaccination rate is notable.

“More than two-thirds of our residents have completed their vaccination schedule,” Stoddard said during a meeting with Montgomery County Council President Tom Hucker and Council Vice President Gabe Albornoz.

Stoddard explained the two-thirds figure applies to the county’s population overall.

“You focus on the eligible 12 and over population, that number is almost 80%,” said Stoddard.

The number of residents 12 and older who have had at least one shot is 88.1% as of Monday night.

In the 65 and older population, said Stoddard, “we’re approaching 92% of our seniors being vaccinated.” Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data had the county at 91.8% as of Monday night.

“As more residents become eligible, I think it’s very possible that Montgomery County will be one of the few places in the country that will actually be able to functionally achieve herd immunity if these vaccination rates hold up” said Stoddard.

You can find a location offering the COVID-19 vaccines on Montgomery County’s website.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Zeke Hartner

Zeke Hartner is a digital writer/editor who has been with WTOP since 2017. He is a graduate of North Carolina State University’s Political Science program and an avid news junkie.

Kate Ryan

As a member of the award-winning WTOP News, Kate is focused on state and local government. Her focus has always been on how decisions made in a council chamber or state house affect your house. She's also covered breaking news, education and more.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Bots starting to help DoD figure out right price for weapons systems

Computers in your clothing? Army wants to embed chips into fabric

Air Mobility Command learns to provide support ‘at the speed of data’

CISA sees zero trust adoption coming into focus under cyber executive order

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up