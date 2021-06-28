Montgomery Co.’s mass vaccination site is closing, but other options remain

Montgomery County, Maryland, is in the process of shutting down its COVID-19 mass vaccination site at Montgomery College in Germantown, but additional doses will still be available nearby.

The vaccination program that was housed at the Montgomery College site will be shifted to the Upcounty Regional Service Center at the Germantown Commons shopping center on Middlebrook Road.

Earl Stoddard, the director of the county’s office of emergency management and homeland security, said the Montgomery County site will shut down Wednesday.

Last week, the county said those who have received one dose from the Montgomery County College site will have their follow-up shot at the Upcounty Regional Services Center, which begins operations on July 6. That site will offer both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

And more broadly, the county’s health officer, Dr. Travis Gayles, said last week that the community will “use data to identify ZIP codes and locations where we have seen lower uptake and we will double down on our efforts … to get that number even higher.”

At a briefing Monday, Stoddard said the county’s vaccination rate is notable.

“More than two-thirds of our residents have completed their vaccination schedule,” Stoddard said during a meeting with Montgomery County Council President Tom Hucker and Council Vice President Gabe Albornoz.

Stoddard explained the two-thirds figure applies to the county’s population overall.

“You focus on the eligible 12 and over population, that number is almost 80%,” said Stoddard.

The number of residents 12 and older who have had at least one shot is 88.1% as of Monday night.

In the 65 and older population, said Stoddard, “we’re approaching 92% of our seniors being vaccinated.” Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data had the county at 91.8% as of Monday night.

“As more residents become eligible, I think it’s very possible that Montgomery County will be one of the few places in the country that will actually be able to functionally achieve herd immunity if these vaccination rates hold up” said Stoddard.

You can find a location offering the COVID-19 vaccines on Montgomery County’s website.

