Montgomery Co.’s Germantown COVID-19 vaccine site to suspend operations July 2

Montgomery County will suspend vaccinations at the Montgomery County College site in Germantown, Maryland, on July 2, county officials said Wednesday.

County Executive Marc Elrich announced the change during the county’s weekly COVID-19 briefing, citing greater access to vaccines at other sites around the county.

“It wasn’t very long ago that Montgomery County residents were traveling hours to get the vaccine, and the establishment of this site was a game-changer for our vaccination efforts,” Elrich said. “I know that at the time, in some cases … our residents were getting enormous portions of the vaccine given out at the other mass vaccination sites.”

Those who have received one dose from the Montgomery County College site will have their follow-up shot at the Montgomery County Upcounty Regional Services Center, which begins operations on July 6. That site will offer both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

County Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles said that while the county is backing off its larger-scale vaccination sites, it will still be making an effort to get vaccines to residents in areas that are lagging behind the rest of the county.

“We are continuing to use data to identify ZIP codes and locations where we have seen lower uptake and we will double down on our efforts … to get that number even higher,” Gayles said.

Gayles said the continued push to get residents vaccinated was particularly important with the threat of COVID-19 variants entering the community.

“I just want to say to those who haven’t been vaccinated for whatever reason: Please consider doing so. There are multiple, ample opportunities for you to get vaccinated,” he said. “Vaccination will keep you safe; it will keep your family safe, and it will ultimately help drive down the community transmission numbers even lower than they are right now.”

