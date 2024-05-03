Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
Live Radio
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Silver Spring man found…

Silver Spring man found guilty of murdering wife

Will Vitka | will.vitka@wtop.com

May 3, 2024, 8:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A Silver Spring, Maryland, man was found guilty of second-degree murder Friday for the death of his wife.

A jury found Dennis Hinnant, 30, guilty in the 2023 death of Taresha Pendarvis, 28.

He faces 40 years behind bars.

According to a news release, Hinnant turned himself in on Feb. 1, 2023, at the Rockville City police station while holding a baby that was unharmed during the incident.

“He told officers that he needed to talk to a homicide detective about something that happened hours prior in Silver Spring,” the release said.

He gave officers his wife’s address and police found her dead in the bathtub. She had been stabbed multiple times and strangled with a belt.

According to the release, they had been arguing about their marriage before her murder.

“We remain dedicated to aggressively prosecuting domestic violence in any form. The defendant was appropriately found guilty of murder, and we will be seeking the maximum penalty under the law,” State’s Attorney John McCarthy said in the release.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Writer/Editor for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

will.vitka@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up