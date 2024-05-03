Silver Spring man found guilty of murdering wife

A Silver Spring, Maryland, man was found guilty of second-degree murder Friday for the death of his wife. He faces 40 years behind bars.

A jury found Dennis Hinnant, 30, guilty in the 2023 death of Taresha Pendarvis, 28.

He faces 40 years behind bars.

According to a news release, Hinnant turned himself in on Feb. 1, 2023, at the Rockville City police station while holding a baby that was unharmed during the incident.

“He told officers that he needed to talk to a homicide detective about something that happened hours prior in Silver Spring,” the release said.

He gave officers his wife’s address and police found her dead in the bathtub. She had been stabbed multiple times and strangled with a belt.

According to the release, they had been arguing about their marriage before her murder.

“We remain dedicated to aggressively prosecuting domestic violence in any form. The defendant was appropriately found guilty of murder, and we will be seeking the maximum penalty under the law,” State’s Attorney John McCarthy said in the release.

