Missing Montgomery Co. food truck found days after reported stolen

Ken Duffy | keduffy@wtop.com

June 3, 2021, 11:28 PM

Authorities in Montgomery County, Maryland, have located a food truck that was reported stolen on Memorial Day.

The “Turner’s Beltway Bistro” food truck disappeared from the 8800 block of Brookville Road in Silver Spring. It was found abandoned in Charles County, Montgomery County police said in a tweet

The truck’s owner is relieved about the news.

“[There have] been a couple of sleepless nights for sure,” owner James Turner told WTOP since discovering his truck was gone.

Turner said police told him little about how the $50,000 truck got to Charles County, where it was found painted over in white. He’s aware of some damage to the ignition key area but is awaiting word about the vehicle’s total condition and when it’ll be returned.

The local chef said he invested a lot of time and money into his own business venture, which will now have to be put back on track financially.

“Now that the truck is found, it’s a little bit less difficult, but still it’s going to take time to get it where it should be,” says Turner.

Turner also had a message to whoever took the vehicle.

“What you did created a major setback not only for me, but the people who were going to be working for me as well,” Turner said.

Montgomery County police said no arrests were made, and Turner said he hasn’t been told of any possible persons of interest in the case.

Ken Duffy

Ken Duffy is a reporter and anchor at WTOP with more than 20 years of experience. He has reported from major events like the 2016 Democratic and Republican National Conventions, 2016 Election Night at Trump Headquarters in Midtown Manhattan and the 2007 Super Bowl in Miami.

