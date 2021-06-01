Montgomery Co. police search for stolen food truck

Montgomery County Police are investigating the theft of a stolen Turner's Beltway Bistro food truck, which was reported missing on Memorial Day.

Detectives with the Montgomery County Police Department are investigating the theft of a food truck in Maryland, reported missing on Memorial Day.

According to police, a Beltway Bistro food truck was stolen from the 8800 block of Brookville Road in Silver Spring. The vehicle was discovered missing early Monday.

In an interview with WTOP’s Kristi King, Beltway Bistro’s James Turner said the truck had recently cleared health inspection and earned its vendor’s license.

Turner planned to get cooking with restaurant-quality meals in a food truck setting within weeks, until he discovered his truck missing from the Silver Spring lot where he’d locked it up over the holiday weekend.

“I don’t think that truck is coming back, I have to assume it’s not coming back and move on,” Turner said. “I have that weird pit you get in your stomach when something goes bad … I put in a lot of work and time into the truck, and it’s actually gone.”

A police statement described the food truck as brown and taupe, with a Turner’s Beltway Bistro logo on the side.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 240-773-6710, contact Crime Solvers via phone at 1-866-411-TIPS (8177) or submit a tip online. Callers can remain anonymous.

A map showing the location of the theft is below.