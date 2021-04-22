Montgomery County-based group helps families in need during pandemic

As Maryland families inch their way back to some type of normalcy, there are still some in need. And for more than a year, a Montgomery County group has been helping those struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

Since March 2020, Silver Spring and Takoma Park Mutual Aid has helped 255 families with groceries by providing $75 grocery gift cards to families who request them.

The group has paid families’ utility bills, provided diapers, and donated face masks, as well.

On a daily basis, staff monitor two helplines and two email addresses and respond to incoming requests.

The group also uses social media to share information and resources that provide direct financial aid to families in need.

Silver Spring and Takoma Park Mutual Aid’s fundraising page has raised more than $65,000 in less than a year, and people are continuing to donate.

The more money raised, the more the demand grows, the group said. The money is used toward basic needs for those who are struggling.

