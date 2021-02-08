CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MCPS update | Md. expands screening of variants | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Rockville high school student remembered for ‘magnetic personality’ after shooting death

Melissa Howell

February 8, 2021, 8:31 AM

A Montgomery County, Maryland, high school senior is being remembered following his death over the weekend.

Simeon Makuna was only months away from graduation at Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville, where he played soccer and football.

The 18-year-old had plans to pursue a degree in the arts, but his life was cut short Saturday evening when he was shot and killed outside an apartment complex along Monarch Mills Way in Columbia.

“He had a way of transcending social circles and just kind of bringing people together,” Damon Monteleone, principal of Richard Montgomery High School, told NBC 4.

He described Makuna as good-natured with a magnetic personality.

Makuna was visiting a friend when the shooting happened, Howard County police said.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder.

Police said they are still trying to figure out what led to the shooting.

“With all the things that the class of 2021 have gone through, the weight of this, I think is really heavy on their shoulders right now,” said Monteleone.

He said the school will offer counseling to students beginning Monday.

