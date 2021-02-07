Montgomery Co. high school student killed, suspect in custody after shooting in Columbia

A man was shot and killed in Columbia, Maryland, on Saturday and police say a suspect is in custody.

Howard County police said the shooting happened in the 7500 block of Monarch Mills Way just before 5 p.m.

Police said they found an adult male outside outside the resident. He died at the scene.

Damon Monteleone, the principal of Richmond Montgomery High School, said the victim was 18-year-old Simeon Mukuna, a student at the school. Monteleone said he was working with Montgomery County Public Schools to learn the facts surrounding Mukuna’s death and would be addressing the community soon.

A suspect attempted to barricade himself inside his home but was taken into custody without incident.

Police said more information will be released as it becomes available.

Below is a map of where the shooting took place: