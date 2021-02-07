CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Don't let Super Bowl become superspreader, officials plead | Calls grow for US to rely on rapid tests | See DC region's vaccine progress
Home » Howard County, MD News » Montgomery Co. high school…

Montgomery Co. high school student killed, suspect in custody after shooting in Columbia

Zeke Hartner

February 7, 2021, 4:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A man was shot and killed in Columbia, Maryland, on Saturday and police say a suspect is in custody.

Howard County police said the shooting happened in the 7500 block of Monarch Mills Way just before 5 p.m.

Police said they found an adult male outside outside the resident. He died at the scene.

Damon Monteleone, the principal of Richmond Montgomery High School, said the victim was 18-year-old Simeon Mukuna, a student at the school. Monteleone said he was working with Montgomery County Public Schools to learn the facts surrounding Mukuna’s death and would be addressing the community soon.

A suspect attempted to barricade himself inside his home but was taken into custody without incident.

Police said more information will be released as it becomes available.

Below is a map of where the shooting took place:

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Biden addresses another union priority: Cleaning house at federal impasse panel

Energy, NNSA looking for new CIOs

Biden launches ‘urgent initiative’ to improve cybersecurity capabilities

Money for IT modernization is available, if you know where to find it

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up