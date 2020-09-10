Montgomery Co. begins next phase of coronavirus rental relief

Maryland's Montgomery County has begun its second round of coronavirus-related rental assistance, hoping to fend-off evictions in neighborhoods hit hardest by COVID-19.

The money in this second phase of rental relief will first be targeted in neighborhoods that had the highest impact from COVID-19.

Up to $4,000 will be made available to households that need it, depending on other criteria that they meet.

Montgomery County said some of the requirements residents might have to meet include:

Households must be at or below 60% of the area median income based on the last 30 days of income.

Households must be paying 50% of their income on rent.

Households need to be able to prove income loss was related to COVID-19.

Households must be behind on at least one month’s worth of rent.

The county said households who might be eligible are encouraged to apply as soon as possible in order to get the process started, since funds are limited.

The easiest way is to apply is online with the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services.

Other options include calling 311. In some cases, the county will send outreach workers to select sites.

While a Social Security number is not necessary to be eligible, applicants will need to provide documents that certify they meet certain eligibility criteria and a photo ID.

The county said funds will go directly to landlords in most cases.

