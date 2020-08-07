Montgomery County backs down on keeping nonpublic schools closed

Montgomery County's health officer is backing down from a directive ordering nonpublic schools to keep their classrooms closed until Oct. 1 to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

In a statement Friday, the county said Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles rescinded his directive closing nonpublic schools because of a memo from the Maryland state health secretary Thursday, prohibiting county health officers from closing such schools in a “blanket” manner.

The county’s directive had also drawn the ire of Gov. Larry Hogan, who issued an executive order earlier this week seeking to block the move.

Gayles had maintained the closure was necessary, arguing community spread of the coronavirus is still too prevalent in the county and daily COVID-19 caseloads are still too high to allow students to safely return to classrooms. Public school classrooms in the county will remain closed until January, under a virtual learning plan approved by the Montgomery County Public Schools Board of Education this week.

In the statement, the county said Gayles “continues to strongly advise schools against in-person learning due to the risks posed by COVID-19” and presses the state’s health department to provide “articulable criteria to be used in determining acceptable and safe levels of activity in schools.”

The controversy over closing private schools escalated over the course of the week.

After the initial order was made public Aug. 1, Hogan first sent out a statement opposing the move and then, on Monday, issued a revised version of a previously issued executive order that yanked county health officers’ authority to make decisions about closing schools.

In the wake of Hogan’s move, county leaders at first double-downed; on Wednesday Gayles issued a second version of the directive that again ordered private schools to remain closed.

However, on Thursday, Maryland Secretary of Health Robert Neall, sent a memo to county health officers across the state saying, “it is the health policy of the state of Maryland that nonpublic schools not be closed in a blanket manner.” Instead, local health officers were encouraged to consider each school’s reopening on a case-by-case basis.

In a directive issued Friday, Gayles cited the health secretary’s memo as the reason rescinding his original order, “despite believing that it is necessary to close nonpublic schools for in person instruction to protect the public.”

The county’s original order was also the subject of a federal lawsuit filed by the parents of several children who attend private schools, as well as two private religious schools.

