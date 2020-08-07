CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fall school plans | Jazz festival at beach postponed | Latest coronavirus test results
Maryland state coronavirus positivity rate drops below 4% for 1st time

Will Vitka | @WillVitka

August 7, 2020, 11:58 AM

Maryland’s statewide positivity rate for COVID-19 has fallen to under 4% for the first time, according to health officials.

The state’s seven-day rate is at 3.9%. The daily positivity rate has also dropped, to 3.23%.

The numbers are the lowest Maryland has seen since the pandemic began, according to a release, and are more than 85% lower than their peak on April 17.

Montgomery County in particular hit a record low of 2.5%.

Concerns continue for Worcester County, however. In that area, state officials say the positivity rate has risen by more than 93% since July 31, to 6.59%.

Overall Friday, Maryland reported 801 new cases of coronavirus, for a total of 93,806. There were also 14 new deaths, for a total of 3,565.

Hospitalizations are down to 528, a decrease of seven over the last 24 hours.

Maryland health officials say they’ve conducted 1,377,459 tests as of Friday. More than one million Marylanders have been tested — 1,006,824, or 16.7% of the state’s population.

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

