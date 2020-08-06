Md. man who spat on restaurant worker facing stiffer charges, banned from restaurant for life

An Olney, Maryland, man is facing second-degree assault charges for allegedly spitting on a restaurant employee.

An Olney, Maryland, man is facing second-degree assault charges for allegedly spitting on a restaurant employee.

Montgomery County police said Paul Dunlap, 36, spat on the worker in a dispute over wearing a face mask.

It happened at the Brew Belly Kitchen and Sudhaus last Friday afternoon.

Police said Dunlap entered the restaurant without a mask and was told by a restaurant employee to cover his face.

The two individuals got into a verbal altercation, and the suspect then deliberately spat on the employee, police said.

Dunlap has also been banned from visiting the restaurant for a year, but Dave Calkins, the owner of Brew Belly, said in a Facebook post that Dunlap is banned for life.

“Let me be clear, at Brew Belly, we will not tolerate this dangerous and irresponsible behavior in our restaurant, especially during a public health emergency,” Calkins said.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.