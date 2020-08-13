Montgomery Co. closes virus testing sites in Silver Spring, White Oak for Thursday

Montgomery County's coronavirus test sites at the Silver Spring Civic Building and the White Oak Community Recreation Center are closed Thursday.

Two coronavirus testing sites in Montgomery County will not be open on Thursday, August 13 due a reassessment of the testing process by the company that runs the program.

The test sites at the Silver Spring Civic Building and the White Oak Community Recreation Center are closed Thursday.

AdvaGenix, based in Rockville, provides Montgomery County with testing.

Residents who had scheduled appointments for Thursday would be contacted about the postponement. according to a county news release Wednesday night.

No information has been provided yet by Montgomery County about rescheduling or when the test sites will reopen. Residents can still make appointments at other county locations for later in the week.

The county announced its coronavirus testing partnership with AdvaGenix, which uses oral swabs, in late May, heralding the test’s less-invasive nature.

