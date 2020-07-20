Germantown COVID-19 testing rescheduled due to heat wave

Residents scheduled for a free test at the county's Germantown drive-thru clinic from 11 a.m. until noon Monday will be contacted to have their appointment rescheduled.

Montgomery County, Maryland, is making adjustments to its Germantown COVID-19 testing location with sweltering heat in the forecast for Monday afternoon.

Residents scheduled for a free test at the county’s Germantown drive-thru clinic from 11 a.m. until noon Monday will be contacted to have their appointments rescheduled for another day and place.

Appointments before 11 a.m. will go on as scheduled. Drive-thru testing in Germantown takes place at 20002 Century Blvd. in the parking garage behind the Regal Theater.

Health officials said testing clinics for Tuesday and Wednesday could be adjusted as well with extreme heat likely to persist for the rest of the week, though no decision had been made as of Monday morning.

Public testing clinics in Washington, D.C., will be closed Monday, including the District’s downtown location and walk-up clinics at city firehouses.

