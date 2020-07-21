CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fall school plans | Extreme heat causes changes to local testing sites | Local coronavirus test results
Home » Weather News » Dangerously high temperatures to…

Dangerously high temperatures to remain in DC area Tuesday

Alejandro Alvarez | @aletweetsnews
and Scott Gelman

July 21, 2020, 12:09 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Monday’s daytime high temperatures are forecast to near or top 100 degrees across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic — even without humidity factored in. (Courtesy Pivotal Weather)

Dangerously high temperatures will remain in the area through at least the middle of the workweek.

The heat is expected to stick around Tuesday, with heat index values projected around 101 degrees. Daytime highs are expected to remain in the 90s for the rest of the week, causing some area health officials to reschedule or cancel COVID-19 testing.

There is a chance for isolated thunderstorms Tuesday, according to Storm Team4 meteorologist Somara Theodore, but there will be greater rain chances Wednesday and Thursday.

With humidity factored in, Monday felt as warm as 110 degrees, Storm Team4 meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts said.

D.C. hasn’t recorded a 100-degree day since August 2016, though NBC Washington meteorologist Chuck Bell said Monday’s temperatures — as hot as they’ll feel — should stop rising just short of an all-time record.

Monday’s record high at Reagan National is 106, set back in 1930.

Forecast

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and very hot with the chance for an afternoon isolated storm. Highs in the mid-90s.

Wednesday: More clouds than sun, with the chance of rain and storms later in the day. Highs in the low 90s.

Thursday: Chance of showers and storms with partly-sunny skies. Highs in the low-to-mid 90s.

Current conditions

WTOP’s Matt Small and Jose Umana contributed to this report.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up