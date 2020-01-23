Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Man struck and killed…

Man struck and killed by freight train in Germantown

Brett Snyder | @brettsnyderWTOP

January 23, 2020, 4:34 PM

A CSX freight train struck and killed a man at the Germantown MARC train station Wednesday evening.

Randolph Garth, 60, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, was crossing the tracks at the platform when he was hit by the freight train, according to Montgomery County police.

Police and emergency personnel responded to the train station on Mateny Hill Road around 6:30 p.m.

Garth died at the scene.

The Major Crimes Division of the Montgomery County Police Department is still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call 240-773-5070.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Local News Montgomery County, MD News
Brett Snyder csx germantown montgomery county police pedestrian fatailies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up