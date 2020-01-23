Man struck and killed by freight train in Germantown

Randolph Garth, 60, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, was crossing the tracks at the platform when he was hit by the freight train, according to Montgomery County police.

A CSX freight train struck and killed a man at the Germantown MARC train station Wednesday evening.

Police and emergency personnel responded to the train station on Mateny Hill Road around 6:30 p.m.

Garth died at the scene.

The Major Crimes Division of the Montgomery County Police Department is still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call 240-773-5070.

