Maryland man charged with thefts from cars in Aspen Hill

A Wheaton, Maryland, man has been arrested and charged with stealing from two vehicles in Aspen Hill in November, and the police are still looking for the other suspect.

Deauntae Slaughter, 19, was arrested Monday and charged with several offenses related to the thefts, which happened Nov. 10, the Montgomery County police said Thursday.

On Nov. 19, they released security video of the two suspects, which led to a tip that resulted in Slaughter’s arrest.

Both vehicles were unlocked, the police said.

They’re still looking for the other suspect, and are asking anyone with more information to call them at (240) 773-5476. You can also call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Crime Solvers will pay a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information provided to them that leads to an arrest and/or an indictment of the suspect. You don’t have to give your name.

