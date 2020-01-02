2 teens struck by vehicle in Montgomery County

Two teenagers were hit by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Two teenage girls were hit by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Montgomery County, Maryland.

It happened around 3 p.m. on Georgia Avenue and Hathaway Drive in Glenmont, Maryland.

Montgomery County police said the driver stayed at the scene.

The two teenagers were taken to the hospital but are expected to be OK.

The accident remains under investigation.

Below is a map of the area where police said the crash happened.

