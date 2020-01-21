Pedestrian hit by car near Shady Grove Hospital

A pedestrian was hit by a car Tuesday afternoon in Montgomery County, Maryland — at least the fourth person to be hit by a car in the county this year.

The man was hit at about 3:30 p.m. in front of Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Hospital. The Montgomery County police said the driver stayed on the scene.

There’s no word yet on the condition of the pedestrian.

The northbound lanes of Shady Grove Road, headed toward Interstate 270, were blocked during the investigation.

Here’s a map of the area:

