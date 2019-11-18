Hearings over Montgomery Co. school boundary study set to begin

The districtwide plan, which looks at school capacity, how boundary lines are drawn and crowding issues, comes as the school system continues to grow by thousands of students each year.

The Montgomery County Board of Education is preparing to hold the first in a series of hearings on the districtwide boundary analysis that’s currently underway.

The hearing is set to take place Monday at 6 p.m. at the board’s headquarters at 850 Hungerford Drive in Rockville, Maryland.

The districtwide plan, which looks at school capacity, how boundary lines are drawn and crowding issues, comes as the school system continues to grow by thousands of students each year.

“We gained between 2,500 and 2,600 students, net, this year,” said Jack Smith, the school system’s superintendent, during a briefing with reporters.

If that pattern continues, the school enrollment figures will top 170,000 students within two years, Smith said.

The school system hired a consultant, WXY Incorporated, to conduct an analysis of school boundaries.

“The key word there is analysis; it’s a study,” Smith said. “What they will not do — what they will not do — is make recommendations about changing the attendance areas, the boundaries of schools or decide who’s enrolled in what school.”

The results of the first phase of the study by WXY Inc. will be discussed at Monday’s meeting.

Future meetings include:

Dec. 4 — Gaithersburg High School

Dec. 11 — Julius West Middle School

Dec. 14 — White Oak Middle School

Jan. 7 — Walter Johnson High School

Jan. 11 — Montgomery Blair High School

Jan. 14 — Northwest High School

You can find more information on boundary analysis on the Montgomery County Public Schools website.

