Driver injured after collision with freight train in Montgomery Co.

One person was injured when a freight train collided into a vehicle in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Sunday morning.

A spokesman for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue services said a CSX train struck a vehicle at a railroad crossing on Linden Lane, in the vicinity of Forest Glen, around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital and being treated for non-life threatening injuries. The train operator was not injured and it’s unclear if there were additional individuals on board.

(~330a 10/13) IAO Seminary Rd/Forest Glen Rd/ Linden Lane RR Crossing – CSX Freight train struck a vehicle at the crossing, no derailment, evaluated the driver of the car, no HazMat

Montgomery County officials said the train did not derail and the incident did not require a hazardous materials response.

CSX tells WTOP that Montgomery County Police are investigating what caused the crash.

