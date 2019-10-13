Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Driver injured after collision…

Driver injured after collision with freight train in Montgomery Co.

Teddy Gelman

October 13, 2019, 10:12 AM

One person was injured when a freight train collided into a vehicle in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Sunday morning.

A spokesman for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue services said a CSX train struck a vehicle at a railroad crossing on Linden Lane, in the vicinity of Forest Glen, around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital and being treated for non-life threatening injuries. The train operator was not injured and it’s unclear if there were additional individuals on board.

Montgomery County officials said the train did not derail and the incident did not require a hazardous materials response.

CSX tells WTOP that Montgomery County Police are investigating what caused the crash.

