Damascus High School’s principal is interim no longer

Kevin D. Yates had taken over May 13 as interim principal at Damascus High School, and is now officially the school's principal.

Damascus High School — whose last principal, Casey Crouse, stepped down months ago amid allegations of hazing and rape on the junior varsity football team — has a new leader officially.

Kevin D. Yates had taken over May 13 as interim principal at Damascus after Crouse left the post and moved to a “special assignment” administrative role. Yates, a 25-year veteran in the district, served earlier as principal intern at Julius West Middle School.

Three football players, all 15 years old, are set to be tried in juvenile court on charges of rape, attempted rape and conspiracy. The October locker room attack allegedly involved a broomstick.

A fourth suspect pleaded guilty to lesser charges of second-degree rape and three counts of attempted rape last month, according to Bethesda magazine.

In addition to Crouse’s change of duties, that alleged incident led to both athletic director Joe Doody and JV coach Vincent Colbert being put on administrative leave.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.