Report: Md. school leaders delayed notifying police about locker room rape

By Megan Cloherty | @ClohertyWTOP April 1, 2019 1:34 pm 04/01/2019 01:34pm
The Montgomery County School system is not commenting on a report that school leaders delayed telling police about a locker room rape last year.

Leaders at Damascus reportedly waited for more than 12 hours to tell police about allegations of rape in the locker room, according to The Washington Post. Its investigation found school officials discussed the credible allegations on a group text message on Oct. 31, naming a victim and three possible suspects.

A parent reported to the school earlier that evening that his son was raped with a broomstick by other members of the JV football team at practice Oct. 31, Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy has said.

A Montgomery County police spokesman told WTOP that a school resource officer learned about the allegations 8:30 a.m. Nov. 1.

Instead of immediately calling investigators, the Post reported, school leaders pulled students from class the next day, questioning and taking statements from the boys. None of the victims were sent for medical evaluation, the Post reported.

Five teens are charged as juveniles in the alleged assault at Damascus High School. Four of the five were initially charged as adults.

