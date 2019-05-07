Damascus High School principal resigns over JV football rape scandal

The principal of Damascus High School in Maryland has announced her resignation effective immediately as a result of the alleged hazing and rape of members of the junior varsity football team at the school in October 2018.

Casey Crouse announced her resignation Tuesday in a letter to staff members, students and their families.

“The horrific incident of October 31 has demanded significant attention from school and system leadership and has drawn ongoing negative media attention,” Crouse wrote.

“Despite this attention, the focus inside the school during the school day has never wavered. However, it has become clear that in order for Damascus High School to move forward, it will require new school leadership. I have had several discussions with MCPS leadership in recent weeks and they support my decision,” Crouse added.

Crouse has been principal of Damascus High since 2017. She announced that she will be taking another position in Montgomery County Public Schools, but did not specify what it would be.

Kevin Yates, the current principal intern at Julius West Middle School, will take over as acting principal on May 13.

Before Crouse announced her departure, it was confirmed Monday that Damascus High’s JV football coach was placed on leave as part of the ongoing investigation into the alleged rapes. Then, later Tuesday night, a letter to coaches announced that Damascus High athletic director Joe Doody was also put on administrative leave.

