Damascus principal struck deal to resign, retain $160K salary in MCPS office job

By Neal Augenstein | @AugensteinWTOP May 10, 2019 11:45 am 05/10/2019 11:45am
When Casey Crouse resigned Tuesday as principal of Damascus High School amid the investigation into alleged rapes in the football locker room, she didn’t know what her job would be, but she knew she would maintain her $160,763 salary.

Crouse has taken a job in the Montgomery County Public Schools central office as “administrator on special assignment,” school spokesman Derek Turner said Friday.

“We found a position for her to transition to,” said Turner. Crouse will work in the school system’s human resources department “in some capacity.”

Asked whether the position were permanent, Turner said, “This is the position she is going to be in for now, and she’s always welcome to apply for other positions.”

Turner said Crouse’s decision to resign from Damascus, with the understanding she would retain her principal’s salary, was approved by Superintendent Jack Smith.

When Crouse resigned, her letter to the school community didn’t specify what position she would be moving into. She said fallout from the Oct. 31 incident in which four junior varsity football players were charged with raping younger teammates was the reason for her decision.

“It has become clear that in order for Damascus High School to move forward, it will require new school leadership,” Crouse wrote in her Tuesday resignation letter.

Four football players, all 15 years old, will be tried in juvenile court on charges of rape, attempted rape and conspiracy. The attack allegedly involved a broomstick.

Crouse became principal at Damascus in 2017. Kevin Yates, the current principal intern at Julius West Middle School, will serve as acting principal at Damascus.

