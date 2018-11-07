Police: Montgomery Co. high school hazing victim was heard pleading, ‘Stop, stop, stop’

Five of four Damascus High School students face second-degree rape charges following a locker room assault involving a broomstick, according to additional details that have come out in a police report obtained by The Washington Post.

WASHINGTON — New details are emerging about a sequence of events that led to the arrest of five students from a Montgomery County, Maryland, high school last week.

Four of the five teens, all part of Damascus High School’s junior varsity football program, are facing charges of second-degree rape following an after school incident on Halloween.

Classes had finished for the day and students on the junior varsity football team were getting ready for practice when the lights went out. Moments later, one of the teens could be heard saying “stop, stop, stop,” according to the police report of the incident obtained by The Washington Post.

Soon, another kid was attacked. Then two more after him, though they were able to fend off their attackers. The incident came to a stop when someone yelled that the coaches were coming.

The weapon used in the attacks was a broomstick. One of the suspects told police it was a tradition going back years at the school. Another suspect is quoted saying it had happened to him in years past as well.

The victims told police they had heard rumors about what they called “brooming,” but thought it was just a myth, not a tradition. Police say after practice, one of the victims started crying, prompting his attacker to check up on him. The Washington Post quotes the police report as saying other teammates later texted the victim with apologies.

All five suspects are being charged as juveniles in this case.

Three have been charged with two counts of second-degree rape and two counts of attempted second-degree rape. One student has been charged with three counts of second-degree rape and another has been charged with attempted second-degree rape.

