5 Montgomery Co. high school students face rape charges after alleged locker room hazing

WASHINGTON — Five Montgomery County high school students have been charged following a criminal investigation involving alleged hazing in the Damascus High School’s boys locker room earlier this week.

The students, who are all under 18, are being charged as juveniles.

Three have been charged with two counts of second degree rape and two counts of attempted second degree rape. One student has been charged with three counts of second degree rape and another has been charged with attempted second degree rape.

Montgomery County police did not release the names of the students.

Police said they have identified four male victims.

In a previous statement, Montgomery County Public Schools said the reports of hazing involved the junior varsity football team.

Investigators said the sexual assaults took place on the afternoon of Oct. 31 in the locker room after school was dismissed.

Police have released few details about the nature of the assaults, including whether any of the victims sought treatment.

“Due to the tender age of everyone involved on both sides of this issue, we are closely guarding many of the details of this ongoing investigation,” said Capt. Paul Starks, with Montgomery County police, in an interview with WTOP.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the hazing incident and have established a special tip-line specifically for this incident. The tip-line number if 240-773-5052. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Following the initial reports of hazing, the junior varsity football team forfeited a game scheduled for Nov. 1. In a statement, school spokesman Derek Turner said the “alleged behavior is upsetting and unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”

